Anil Kapoor's 'Deewana Mastana' Was Supposed To Have A Tragic Climax; Read Trivia

Released in 1997, Deewana Mastana is a romantic-comedy helmed by David Dhawan. The movie starred Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Govinda in the lead roles. As per reports, Deewana Mastana was loosely based on the 1991 Hollywood comedy film What About Bob?. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a crook and a psychologically ill patient.

Chaos follows when both of them try to win the heart of the same woman. Deewana Mastana was a massive success at the cinema houses and was lauded for the comic timings of the actors. Here’s taking a look at the fascinating trivia about the film.

Deewana Mastana movie trivia

Deewana Mastana was first launched as Bodyguard and Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol and Zeba Bhaktiar were the original choices of the makers. However, later Zeba had to leave the country due to VISA issues and the script of the movie was turned into a comedy that made Sunny Deol opt out of the film.

After Sunny’s exit, Shah Rukh Khan was signed for the film, however, he had to opt out too due to date hassles. In the end, David Dhawan reached out to Govinda to play the part.

Johnny Lever received his first Filmfare Award for the Best Comedian category for his role in Deewana Mastana.

The movie was competing with David Dhawan’s own film Mr & Mrs Khiladi at the cinema houses.

Mamta Kulkarni was also in talks for this movie.

In 1970, a movie named Deewana Mastana featuring Sanjeev Kumar and Komal was in progress however later it got shelved.

Raveena Tandon and Salman Khan make a cameo in the film which ended up being a major twist.

Deewana Mastana is the only movie, wherein Salman and Juhi were paired together. This was the closest the duo came to acting together. Juhi’s character ends up marrying Salman's in the last scene of the film.

The original end of the film was reportedly supposed to be tragic where Anil ends up being arrested and Govinda succumbs to poisoning himself thinking that Juhi doesn’t choose him. However, the makers felt that it did not fit the tempo of the film and hence Salman and Raveena Tandon were brought in at the last minute.

