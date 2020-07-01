Intriguing Reasons To Watch Anil Kapoor's Oscar-winning Film 'Slumdog Millionaire'

Slumdog Millionaire is a 2008 loose adaptation of the novel Q & A by India author Vikas Swarup. The movie recites the story of an 18-year-old teen Jamal Malik from the Slums of Dharavi Mumbai. Starring Dev Patel & Anil Kapoor in the lead role, Slumdog Millionaire is helmed by Danny Boyle. The plot of the movie unveils how Jamal surprises everyone by being able to answer every question correctly in the Indian version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Further on, Jamal is implicated and accused of cheating by the creators of the show however he justifies himself by reflecting on his life’s trials and struggles. Here's taking a look at a few reasons why Slumdog Millionaire should be added to one's movie list

An editing marvel

The movie is regarded as an editing marvel by critics. Right from the opening sequence of being one step away to win the game to the flashbacks of his childhood, everything is aptly proportionate as said by critics. Reportedly, the movie successfully captures the essence of him being in the spotlight of the show. Right from escaping from the cops when he was just 5-year-old to capturing the death of his mother in between riots, the execution of each and every scene is just perfect.

ALSO READ| Anil Kapoor's 'Deewana Mastana' Was Supposed To Have A Tragic Climax; Read Trivia

The reality of slums

The movie revolves around the life of a person who has lived his life in Slums. It captures the essence of living a poverty-stricken life. The movie unveils how most of the people are deprived of education, unwillingly pushed into the world of crime, and more. The trials and struggles person coming from such a background is aptly captured.

ALSO READ| Anil Kapoor's 'Tezaab' Gave Inspiration To The 2016 Film 'Baaghi' & Other Trivia

Each question’s relation to Jamal’s life

Each question asked on the game show ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ unveils a different chapter of Jamal’s life. Each question asked comes with a dark and brutal reality of his life. Whether it is escaping from the dangerous gang leaders of mafia or stealing food, picking pockets, washing dishes or serving tea in an international BPO. It unveils how he learns English without being a part of any educational institution. With each question, the curiosity within the minds of the viewers is raised and they become gripped to its intriguing plot.

ALSO READ| Anil Kapoor's Movies To Binge-watch On Netflix: From 'Dil Dhadakne Do' To 'Malang'

Commercial & critical success

With being visually dazzling and emotionally resonant, Slumdog Millionaire also was a massive commercial success. It reportedly garnered 37.81 crores USD. Being both entertaining and powerful, the movie also ended up winning several Oscars and Golden Globes. From the narratives to the mega sets along with the child artists associated with the film, it received humungous appreciation.

ALSO READ| Anil Kapoor's Iconic Films On Zee5 That One Must Add To Their Watchlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.