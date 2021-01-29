Ankit Rathi Opens Up On Romancing Janhavi Dhanrajgir On Screen In Front Of Her Father

Actors Ankit Rathi and Janhavi Dhanrajgir shared screen space for the first time in the Hindi romantic film titled Bolo Hau, set in Hyderabad. Directed by Janhavi's father, Tarun Dhanrajgir, Ankit Rathi's Bolo Hau released in theatres on January 15, 2021. Read on to know what the lead actor of the romantic flick, Ankit Rathi has to say about romancing Janhavi in front of her father.

Ankit Rathi talks about romancing Jahnavi

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, actor Ankit Rathi opened up about his latest release titled Bolo Hau and his experience of working with and romancing Janhavi on screen, in front of director Tarun Dhanrajgir, who is Janhavi's father. Ankit stated that "The reason it was quite normal for me because Tarun sir comes from an acting background. So he understands the space an actor needs. So after 2-3 days, we were just focusing on the accent and we were in the scene."

He further added that when Janhavi is acting, she is also a professional so she knows what needs to be done in a scene in order to achieve romance and everything else. Speaking more about it, Ankit said, "Most of the times Tarun sir was like Pyaar se dekho aur muskurao. So it never felt like a father is saying it, they both are extremely professional so they understand how the work goes. So it was easy and it never felt like it. Now that you are asking it I think about that but while shooting it was very smooth."

The Bolo Hau cast includes Ankit Rathi and will also mark the debut of a film editor, who will star as the female lead, Janhavi Dhanrajgir. Ankit Rathi's movies include Farhan Akhtar produced 3 Storeys, Fukrey and Singham 2. Although the actor hasn't played the protagonist in his films yet, Bolo Hau will be his first film as the male lead. The director of the movie is also an experienced actor. Tarun Dhanrajgir played the role of Darcy in the Indian remake of Pride and Prejudice in the year 1985.

