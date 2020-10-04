Ankita Konwar Primes Trolls In 'minimalism', Explains Difference Between 'need' & 'want'

Ankita Konwar on Instagram has slammed trolls for picking at her husband Milind Soman's lifestyle choices by schooling them on minimalism and responsible living. The 29-year-old often shares photos with her actor-supermodel husband where they've repeated their clothes and footwear. She gave a detailed explanation of what it means to choose wisely and differentiate between 'want' and 'need' and, almost as a mic drop, silenced trolls by claiming that she's privileged enough to 'understand what is important'.

Here's what she wrote:

"Questions I hear all the time:

“Does he not have a different t-shirt?”

“Omg, I see you guys in the same pair of sandals everywhere!”

Hmmm...

How does it feel to be with a minimalist?

It feels incredible!

I adore and respect my husband for being the way he is.

In today’s world of fast consumption and fast fashion, someone who understands the concept of utility and wastage.

Nothing is more responsible than occupying the smallest place you possibly can.

•

With a world so demanding, so competitive, so fast, people rarely manage the time to realise and evaluate their choices.

We seem to need everything “fast” nowadays.

Fast food, fast fashion, fast commute, fast ideas!

Fashion from having 4 seasons in a year to now having 52!

We often don’t realise that when we purchase something, we are actually purchasing the idea related to it.

The idea of being desirable, successful, happy or loved. We have no real need or use for the thing itself.

•

Minimalism is not about giving up everything and isolating yourself in a cave.

It just means being responsible for your choices.

It means we think before we purchase something from a perspective of necessity and utility rather than affordability.

Meaning, just because I can have 3 different dresses and 3 different pairs of shoes for each day doesn’t mean I should.

And yes this choice doesn’t come easy.

I still have my hiccups here and there when I see something tempting. It’s a conditioning that requires work.

•

But for me it’s definitely becoming lesser and lesser.

And my husband is definitely better at this than I am.

Usage = Demand

Demand = Production

Production requires energy, water and creates crazy amount of wastage.

Oh yes, I wasn’t just talking about the waste we create that is visible to us in the garbage dumps that surround every city.

So next time you purchase something, do ask yourself this question - “how does this add value to my life”

If you have the answer, by all means buy that product.

“The world has enough for everyone’s need but not everyone's greed”-MKG

•

Also I am grateful that I have begun to differentiate my needs to my wants, to understand what is important to me, not everyone is that privileged."

