Ankita Lokhande shares 1st post since Sushant's death, for him on 1-month anniversary

Ankita Lokhande paid tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on his one-month death anniversary. The actor heeded the call to light a lamp in memory of him, on July 14, as shared by Shekhar Suman, among others. The Manikarnika star called her Pavitra Rishta co-star as a ‘child of God’.

READ: Has Rhea Chakraborty Changed Her WhatsApp Display Picture? Unseen Pic With Sushant Appears

Ankita shared a photograph of a lamp, with the idol of Lord Ganesha at her home temple in the backdrop to pay her tribute to Sushant.

Here’s the post

Ankita’s last Instagram update was on June 13, a day before Sushant passed away at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. He was found hanging and police, citing the post-mortem report, said it was due to ‘asphyxia due to hanging’ to rule out foul play, amid calls for a CBI inquiry and investigation currently underway.

READ: Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput's Trailer Sets New Record After Beating 'Avengers'

Sushant and Ankita, who starred together in the hit serial Pavitra Rishta, fell in love on the sets and were in a relationship for over five years before breaking up in 2016. Ankita was seen with producer Sandip Ssingh at Sushant’s home to visit his family after Sushant’s death.

Sandip had written a heartfelt note on how Ankita was Sushant’s ‘girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever’ in a heartfelt post. The producer also stated she was not in a condition to speak after the news of Sushant’s death.

READ: When Sushant Singh Rajput Suggested This Book List To Explore The 'fabric Of Reality'

READ: Dil Bechara Director Mukesh Chhabra Shares Heart-warming Post Hugging Sushant Singh Rajput

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.