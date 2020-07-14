Sushant Singh Rajput A 'shooting Star', Says Ekta Kapoor As She Pays Heartfelt Tribute

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide exactly a month back on June 14, 2020; the actor was found hanging from the ceiling in his Bandra apartment. As the one-month death anniversary of the actor, many Bollywood celebrities have taken up to their social media to pay tribute to the late actor. Producer Ekta Kapoor took to her social media and shared a sweet post for the late actor.

Ekta Kapoor's tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

In the post, Ekta Kapoor wrote that she loves him forever. She shared a sweet collage of four pictures with Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote ‘rest in peace’ for the actor. In the post, she also wrote that whenever she sees a shooting star she will know that it is the late actor looking down at them. Ekta Kapoor mentioned, “Rest In Peace sushi!!!! We will smile and make a wish when we see a shooting star and know it’s u!!!! Love u forever!!” [sic] Ekta Kapoor’s show Pavitra Rishta was one of the most pivotal shows for Sushant Singh Rajput’s television career.

Earlier today, Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty took to her social media and penned down a sweet post for the late actor. Rhea Chakraborty shared a lengthy post on her Instagram account and stated that she is ‘still struggling’ to face her emotions and that she has ‘an irreparable numbness’ in her heart. She also wrote that it was Sushant Singh Rajput who made her ‘believe in love' and 'the power of it’.

In the post, she wrote that he taught him to love and even referred to him as ‘the greatest physicist’ and her ‘shooting star’. In the emotional post, she stated that he could lighten up a shooting star with his joy and empathy and further mentioned that he was now one amongst the shooting stars. In the heartfelt post, she also wrote that she will wish upon a shooting star to bring him back to her.

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from his ceiling fan on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He made his Bollywood debut with the Abhishek Kapoor-directorial Kai Po Che.

Rajput's career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, an adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars. The film is now set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

