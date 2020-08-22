Ankita Lokhande prays for Sushant Singh Rajput as she welcomes Ganpati Bappa at home

Efforts of many, right from netizens, journalists to celebrities helped in making the movement towards justice for Sushant Singh Rajput a reality. Apart from the numerous hashtags, analysis of the photos and videos from the crime scene and sensational statements, a highlight of the initiative has been the prayers. The late star’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti has been constantly urging all supporters to join in prayers for Sushant, and another such initiative was held on Saturday, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ankita Lokhande joins in #GayatriMantra4SSR

After a movement named ‘Global Prayers 4 SSR’ on Independence Day, SSR’s sister urged all to participate in the ‘#GayatriMantra4SSR’ movement that will feature the recital of the Gayatri Mantra.

Ankita Lokhande has been lending her support to all the movements led by the family and netizens, and she did so once again on Ganesh Chaturthi. The Manikarnika star was in a relationship with Sushant for 7 years, who welcomed Lord Ganesha home and she wrote that Bappa was aware of everything, while highlighting her special bond with Ganpati.

Wishing everyone for Ganesh Chaturthi and chanting ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’, she urged everyone to pray to Bappa with full heart. Along with that, Ankita also used the hashtags #GayatriMantra4SSR, as she shared the video of the idol at her home, with the Gayatri Mantra playing in the background.

Ankita backs numerous initiatives for SSR

Earlier, the actor had lit a lamp and a candle, as fans and netizens gathered momentum for various movements. Ankita had also participated in the #GlobalPrayers4SSR by posting a snap of her folded hands, and also sharing a video of her prayer space at home.

And the prayers seem to be continuing even after the ‘first step to justice’ for Sushant was accomplished with the Supreme Court ordering a CBI probe into the Sushant case.

