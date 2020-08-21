Sushant Singh Rajput-Ankita Lokhande's pic shared by Kushal Zaveri is pure nostalgia

Pavitra Rishta had been the breakthrough show for Sushant Singh Rajput that had aired over a decade ago. Apart from overnight success and popularity, the actor also made friends that stood by him, and continue to do so even after his death. Not just this strong bond, but also SSR’s jovial personality came across in a recent photograph shared on Instagram.

Sushant Singh Rajput with Pavitra Rishta team

Sushant had got extremely close to his Pavitra Rishta team. He fell in love with Ankita Lokhande, who played his wife in the show. They were in a relationship for seven years before parting ways in 2016.

Another co-star Mahesh Shetty was one of his best friends, and he was also the person the late star called last before his death.

In a recent photograph shared by Kushal Zaveri, who was the TV serial’s director, one can see the team having a gala time together. SSR is seen posing quirkily while Ankita and Mahesh to his left are all smiles. Kushal, who is also being a part of the photograph, termed it as ‘#nostalgia.’

Kushal, Ankita and Mahesh were among the names who lead the movement for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. Kushal and Ankita even gave interviews to Republic TV, stating that Sushant was very bright and happy person and could not commit suicide. Mahesh too supported campaigns like #GlobalPrayers4SSR lead by Sushant’s family.

They had all expressed their delight recently when the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe in to the Chhichhore star’s death. Ankita and Kushal had then termed it as a 'step closer to justice.'

