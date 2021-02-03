Will Ankita Lokhande Return As Archana In 'Pavitra Rishta 2'? Read Details

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput became household names as they essayed Archana and Manav in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta. Pavitra Rishta is one of the most loved TV shows till date and the chemistry between the leads is something that the fans still talk about. With all the love and praises Pavitra Rishta received, the show's producer Ekta Kapoor is planning to launch Pavitra Rishta 2 on an OTT platform.

Pavitra Rishta 2

As per a report in Dainik Bhasker, Ekta Kapoor is coming up with Pavitra Rishta season two on her digital platform Alt Balaji. Kushal Zaveri, the director of the original TV show Pavitra Rishta confirmed the news in an interview with Dainik Bhasker. He also confirmed that Ankita Lokhande has signed the lead for Pavitra Rishta. In the interview, Kushal stated that he is aware of Pavitra Rishta getting a second that will premiere soon and that Ankita had called him to convey that she has signed the web series and will be a part of the second season.

He further stated that he and the other directors associated with the show were all happy with the news of the shows return and if given a chance he would love to be a part of the project again. On being asked about Ankita Lokhande's return in the second season he said, "Ankita is an amazing actress. In whatever she does, gives her 100%. The fans of the show will definitely be happy."

Pavitra Rishta 2 Cast

As of now, news of only Ankita Lokhande signing to be a lead on Pavitra Rishta 2 has been confirmed. There have been no other updates on the Pavitra Rishta 2 cast. The makers have not even confirmed whether Ankita will return as Archana Deshmukh in the second season or will be a new story altogether.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput

Fans loved watching Ankita and Sushant Singh Rajput's character Archana and Manav on the screen. The couple were loved for their on-screen chemistry and were even shipped together post their breakup in 2016. The actors met on the set of Pavitra Rishta and were together for six years before going their separate ways. The ex-couple never revealed the exact reason for their breakup.

