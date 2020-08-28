Ankita Lokhande Shares A Collage Picture With Beau Vicky Jain; See Post

Actor Ankita Lokhande recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with beau Vicky Jain. The collage picture was made by one of the couple’s fan pages where the duo is seen enjoying a function with bright smiles across their faces. Ankita Lokhande’s fans have been loving the sweet pictures as indicated by the supportive comments dropped on the original post.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's photo

Actor Ankita Lokhande recently took to Instagram stories to share a sweet collage shared by one of her fan pages. In the collage posted, happy pictures of love birds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been put together. The pictures are from a party that the duo attended a few months back.

Ankita Lokhande is seen with a bright and beautiful smile while she is busy having a fun conversation. She is wearing stunning statement earrings with wavy hair, giving her a natural grace. Vicky Jain, on the other hand, is seen wearing a white T-shirt which has been paired with a black cap. He looks delighted as he was captured while having a hearty laugh. Have a look at the story posted on Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram here.

Ankita Lokhande has lately been keeping her followers updated with various pictures and videos of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations from home. She posted various pictures from the Gauri Ganpati prayers that happened at home in the past few days. In the most recent video, the actor is seen prepping up for the Visarjan ceremony with her family. They are seen taking the statues away from the mandap before bidding farewell for the year.

Previously, she had posted pictures from the Gauri Ganpati mandap that had been set up at home. In the pictures, she was seen dressed in proper Maharashtrian attire while she celebrated the special day. She also mentioned with the pictures that her faith was strong with a hashtag speaking about her devotion. The pictures received a lot of love from the fans as they complimented her look in the traditional attire. Have a look at the pictures from Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

