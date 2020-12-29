Ankita Lokhande Gives Befitting Reply To Trolls On Social Media, Says 'I'm A Strong Woman'

Baaghi 3 actor Ankita Lokhande has been receiving a lot of flak on social media lately as fans of late Sushant Singh Rajput frequently call her out for moving on from the 'Justice for SSR' movement. Now, in a live session with her followers on Instagram, Ankita addressed being trolled on social media and slammed trollers by asking them to not follow her if they have a problem with her. During her love interaction with fans on Instagram, the film and television actor also shed some light on how meditation has helped her be 'stable' during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ankita Lokhande has a befitting reply to trolls on social media

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande has been the target of trolls on social media. Recently, after Ankita shared a video of her heartfelt tribute to Sushant on Zee Rishtey Awards 2020, the Manikarnika actor was heavily trolled for 'gaining publicity' out of Sushant's demise. Now, earlier today, Ankita shared a video of her live stream with fans on Instagram, wherein she gave a befitting reply to her trollers.

In Ankita Lokhande's video from her live stream, the 36-year-old first spoke about the importance of meditation in her life and revealed that on January 1, 2021, it will be a year since she started doing meditation continuously. In addition to that, Ankita also addressed being trolled on social media and expressed how meditation has helped her be stable during such unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said, "During corona, there were a lot of things happening here and there. During this time, meditation was the only thing that helped me be stable. There are a lot of ups and downs in life but meditation kept me going."

Ankita further added, "I really want you all to focus on your thing because 2021 is going to bring a lot of new things in life. Be ready to face it and just move on in your life. Spread positivity and spread love. Yes, there are many things, whatever is happening, it's okay. People have their own thoughts. They have their own thought process to take everything in. I have nothing to say against them but yes, things are there which hurt, and badly hurt. But it is okay. I know I am a very strong woman. People who have a problem with me, they shouldn't follow me. They should not come to my account. That is their call but I will still say spread positivity. You don't know what people have to say."

Check out Ankita Lokhande's Instagram post below:

