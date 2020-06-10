Anmol Malik Shares Her Experience Of Writing Her First Book 'Three Impossible Wishes'

Anmol Malik is among the most prolific people in the industry. One might recognise her as the daughter of Bollywood’s top music composer, Anu Malik, but seems like Anmol has many more achievements that one can recognise her with. She is a composer, author, singer and lyricist. For the unknown, Anmol Malik recently released a book titled Three Impossible Wishes.

During a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Anmol Malik opened up about her experience in her book Three Impossible Wishes. The writer revealed that it is a dream come for her also because her debut book was published by Harper Collins, which is a big thing for her. She said that when she began writing the book, she did not have any idea about who was going to publish her book. And now to have Harper Collins publish it, she is going to be always grateful to them, she added.

When asked about the reaction of her family, Anmol revealed that no one in her family knew that she was writing a book. She said that her mum, dad, and sister had no idea at all about the book. She further went on to say that publishing was a very different space for her.

She also did not have anyone in the family that she could turn to for advice regarding it. So Anmol Malik had to navigate it on her own and said that the experience was a little scary but also very exciting at the same time. She revealed that when the final manuscript and the cover was ready, it blew her family away. She said that they were so excited about it and for the longest time, her parents could not believe that she had written the book.

Anmol Malik further added saying that she wrote the book to make herself smile and she also hopes that when any reader reads the book has a smile on their face because it’s very warm and romantic. The book is about a campus romance with a lot of layers and is currently available on Kindle.

