Emraan Hashmi Announces Wrap Of The Slovakia Schedule Of His Upcoming Film 'Chehre'

Emraan Hashmi took to Instagram to announce the shoot wrap of his upcoming film Chehre as he shared multiple photos from the 10-day shoot schedule in Slovakia. The actor had been filming for the thriller film in sub-zero temperatures along with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Emraan captioned the post with the words, "And its a wrap for the #chehre in Slovakia schedule. Kudos to the entire team that pushed themselves and shot in -12 degrees. I, on the other hand, was snugly packed with 9 layers of clothing 😎"

Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan have been updating their social media handles with pictures and videos of the freezing cold surroundings of the European country. Emraan Hashmi had posted a video on his Instagram on reaching Slovakia and described his surroundings as ''God's paradise'' revealing the location of the shoot as Tatra mountains, Slovakia. Meanwhile, shooting in minus 14 degrees of temperature, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and had said, "In the minus and in the feel of no feel on the elements of importance - nose, ears, face, hands, feet, yet the dedication of the many others that toil in subservient conditions .. the earnest ethic of work and the disrespect to the winds of exceptional cold .. is beyond compare."

About the film

The film, directed by Rumi Jaffery and produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, is scheduled to release on April 24, 2020. Chehre also features actor Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Drithiman Chakraborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor. The film had been announced on 11 April 2019 by Amitabh Bachchan through his Instagram account as he shared a picture of himself posing with Emraan Hashmi, Rumi Jaffery and Anand Pandit.

