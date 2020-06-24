Anu Aggarwal Claims That She Was Ill-treated After Her Debut In 'Aashiqui'; Details Inside

Anu Aggarwal became a Bollywood sensation after she featured in the 1990 Mahesh Bhatt film, Aashiqui. However, she vanished from the limelight after a few years. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Anu Aggarwal claimed that after her success in the film, she was ill-treated and discriminated by certain people in Bollywood. Further, the actor also stated that she related to Sushant Singh Rajput, as she claimed that she too was a victim of nepotism in the Bollywood film industry.

Anu Aggarwal reveals that she was ill-treated as an outsider after Aashiqui's success

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Anu Aggarwal stated that aftermath of Aashiqui success was something that she had to deal with. She added that certain people in Bollywood became envious of her success and that they would ill-treat her whenever they got a chance. Moreover, Anu Aggarwal also alleged that she lost an award due to Bollywood's nepotism.

According to Anu Aggarwal, she was once nominated for the Best Female Lead Award for Aashiqui. However, someone at the event told her that the jury at the Award Show did not recognise her name. Anu Aggarwal then claimed that the jury decided to cut out her name from the Best Female Lead category as she was not a star kid. She further alleged that they put her name into the Best Supporting Actress category.

The actor further stated that she was never a supporting actor in Aashiqui. After learning about how the jury treated her, Anu Aggarwal went home and broke down into tears. She then realised that people were ill-treating her as they were jealous that an outsider was finding success in Bollywood. Finally, she stated that she related to Sushant Singh Rajput, as she was also treated as an outcast for being an outsider.

Anu Aggarwal had a short-lived career in Bollywood even after her stunning success in Aashiqui. After her debut, Anu Aggarwal only featured in Khal-Naaikaa, King Uncle and Return of Jewel Thief. She also starred in a Tamil film, Thiruda Thiruda, which was directed by renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

[Promo from Anu Aggarwal Instagram]

