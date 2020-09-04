Anubhav Sinha Remembers Rishi Kapoor On His Birthday: "Honoured To Have Worked Together"

Director Anubhav Sinha recently took to Instagram to remember late actor Rishi Kapoor on the occasion of his birthday. He posted a picture of the actor in the attire of character Murad Ali Mohammed from their film Mulk. A number of his followers have dropped comments about the film and Rishi Kapoor’s strong character which left a lasting impact. They have also added birthday wishes while mentioning how much the audience misses him.

Anubhav Sinha on Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary

Director Anubhav Sinha recently shared a picture, wishing late actor Rishi Kapoor on his birthday. The celebrated actor passed away on April 30, after a prolonged battle with leukaemia. In the picture posted, Rishi Kapoor is seen with a long beard and short hair. He is dressed in a white kurta which has a jacket on top. The actor has an intense look across his face as the picture is from an important scene in the film Mulk. He played the role of Murad Ali Mohammed who is the head of a Muslim family that is being targeted by society.

In the caption for the post, Anubhav Sinha has wished the late actor while remembering the time they worked together on Mulk. He has called Rishi Kapoor as ‘Chintu Ji’ while explaining how honoured he feels to have worked with him. He has also thanked the actor for meeting him while sharing that he misses his presence. Have a look at the post with all details here.

In the comments section of the post, people have written how much they miss the late actor and his captivating performances. They have also spoken about the film Mulk and the lasting impact it had. One of the internet users also jotted down Rishi Kapoor’s dialogue from the film about belongingness and patriotism. Have a look.

Mulk is a courtroom drama film released in the year 2018. The plot of this film revolves around a family and numerous accusations they face after being caught in a controversy. The film has been directed by Anubhav Sinha who also contributed to the script. Mulk stars actors like Taapsee Pannu, Neena Gupta, and Rishi Kapoor in key roles.

