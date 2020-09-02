Kangana Slams Bollywood-drugs Skeptic Anubhav Sinha: 'They're Costly, You're Not Invited'

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to respond to filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's tweet regarding her allegations of drug abuse in the film industry. The Bollywood actor explained her stance while taking a dig at the filmmaker's skepticism, that she has 'no doubt that he has never been invited to Bollywood parties'. In her tweet, Kangana said that she was referring to the 'most high profile parties and inner circle of hugely successful stars' when she said the '99% people from the industry have been exposed to drugs'.

Kangana's response to Anubhav Sinha

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Kangana said that most Bollywood actors consume drugs almost ‘like water' and that nearly everyone has been exposed to hard drugs. In response to her statement, Anubhav Sinha took to Twitter on August 31 to take a dig at her and said, "Anyone who says 90% of any industry is on drugs is on drugs."

Read | Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab Goswami, Claims '99 Per Cent Of Bollywood Consumes Drugs'

On September 2, Kangana Ranaut replied to the filmmaker on Twitter. The Tanu Weds Manu star said, "I have no doubt that people like you have never been invited to those parties cos these drugs are expensive." She also went on the say that she can guarantee that '99% superstars have been exposed to hard drugs'.

Read | Kangana Shares Screenshot Of Mumbai CP 'liking' Derogatory Tweet On Her; Cops Say 'never'

Anyone who says 90% of any industry is on drugs is on drugs. Even the drugs industry itself will have a much lower percentage.



Talking of low percentages...... ok let it be.... — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) August 31, 2020

Hey I specifically mentioned most high profile parties and inner circle of hugely successful stars, I have no doubt that people like you have never been invited to those parties cos these drugs are expensive, 99% superstars have been exposed to hard drugs and I guarantee this. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 2, 2020

Kangana opens up about Bollywood-Drug link

After Rhea Chakraborty's chats referencing the purchase, use and purported 'spiking' of drugs in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case went viral, Kangana Ranaut was the first and the only one to talk about Bollywood's link to drugs. She even agreed to speak to the Narcotics Control Bureau, provided she is given protection.

In her exclusive interview on Republic, she revealed shocking information about the drug abuse within the industry. Ranaut said that LSD, cocaine and ecstasy pills were the most commonly used drugs at the Bollywood parties. She went to say that the film industry has almost turned into a 'gutter' due to the consumption of drugs.

Read | Kangana Reveals Details Of B'wood Drug Parties, Claims, 'I've Seen How Vulgar It Becomes'

“We have to set standards for our nation, about who are our role models. Our youth is involved in drugs in a very severe way. The film industry should be held responsible for this because they have made them role models," said Kangana Ranaut

"At some point, 99 percent of them. Some might have faced health conditions, or because of age, or after being admitted or having repercussions, they have quit now after doing it throughout their youth. Even if I count them, there are 99 percent people. Everybody without fail, at some point, is doing it, and if there is a party, everyone is indulging in it," she said.

Read | Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab On Bollywood's Drug Reality, Says Was 'given Injections'

Read | Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab, Claims, 'Bollywood Consumes Drugs Like Food'; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.