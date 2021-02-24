Anupam Kher Bags Role In Sooraj Barjatya's Next Film, Calls It 'inspiring & Entertaining'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who is shooting for some back-to-back projects recently documented his encounter with ace filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya. Piquing the curiosity of the fans, the actor informed about being cast in one of his upcoming films titled Unchai. The actor through his post explained that he was impressed by the story of the film which he feels is sure to entertain people.

Anupam Kher meets filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya

Apart from talking about the next film, the senior actor shared some pictures with the director and also gifted him his third book ‘Your Best Day is Today’. While sharing the post, he wrote, “Yesterday Suraj Barjatya told the story of his next film 'Unchai'. My heart became confused. The story is not only relevant but also inspiring and full of entertainment. Thank you for giving me an important role in this film! This film will be the biggest blockbuster of next year. Sun!! We salute you!.”

कल सूरज बड़जात्या ने अपनी अगली फ़िल्म ‘ऊँचाई’ की कहानी सुनाई। मन गदगद हो गया। कहानी न केवल प्रासंगिक है बल्कि प्रेरणात्मक एवं मनोरंजन से भरपूर भी है।मुझे इस फ़िल्म में एक अहम भूमिका देने के लिए धन्यवाद! ये फ़िल्म अगले साल की बहुत बड़ी ब्लॉक बस्टर होगी। सूरज!! आप की जय हो!🙏😍🌺 pic.twitter.com/DkTAiUMvBH — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 24, 2021

According to various media reports, the film is said to be a typical Sooraj Barjatya saga that celebrates human relationships but this time it will be the friendship between senior citizens. It was also reported that the film would go on floors in February 2021, but the latest reports claim that it will go on floors only in September. Sooraj Barjatya and Anupam Kher had last collaborated for the film Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo that starred Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh in pivotal roles.

Sooraj Barjatya is one of the popular writers, director, and producer of Hindi Cinema who started his career in 1989 with his directorial debut. From family to romantic dramas, his films have created a huge impact. The veteran filmmaker, who turned a year older on February 22, was only 24 when he had directed his first film His films were not only a commercial hit but also received positive views from his fans and followers.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher who had teamed with Aahana Kumra for his next short film Happy Birthday, directed by Prasad Kadam, wrapped up its shooting. Anupam shared a video in which he can be seen cutting the cake along with co-actor Aahana Kumra and other crew members by his side. Other than this, he will also be seen in The Last Show and Kashmir Files.

