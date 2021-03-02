Anupam Kher joins audio-chatting app Clubhouse, confesses 'trying to get the knack of it'

The audio-chatting app Clubhouse which allows users to join conversations across a wide range of topics is picking up buzz and the latest to join the platform is Bollywood actor and author Anupam Kher. The app allows user to host live discussions and join new clubrooms to discuss various topics with their network, community, or friends. Anupam took to Twitter and informed about joining the platform. Completely unknown with the usage of the app, the veteran star wrote that he is still “trying to get the knack of it.”

Anupam Kher joins Clubhouse

Comparing himself with Hollywood star Rowan Atkinson’s famous character Mr. Bean, the actor revealed that he does not know how to go about the app and its usage. The senior actor even asked his fans for some suggestions regarding the people he should follow on the app. “Just putting it out there that I have finally joined @joinClubhouse. My handle is @anupamkher! I am still trying to get the knack of it. At present, I feel like #MrBeans not knowing what to do!! Follow me there and also suggest me some interesting names I should follow!”

Just putting it out there that I have finally joined @joinClubhouse. My handle is @anupamkher ! I am still trying to get the knack of it. At present I feel like #MrBeans not knowing what to do!! 😳Follow me there and also suggest me some interesting names I should follow! 🥸😄 pic.twitter.com/tL20ar2XzX — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 2, 2021

More about the Clubhouse app

Clubhouse, an invitation-only audio chat app launched less than a year ago. The iPhone-only app, once you’re in, lets you start or listen into conversations on a whole host of topics, from tech to pro sports, parenting, Black literature, and so on. There are no posts, photos, or videos — only people’s profile pictures and their voices. Conversations can be intimate, like a phone call, or might include thousands of people listening to a talk by boldface names, like a conference or stage interview. Think part podcast, part conference call, part social media. It’s free to use and there are no ads, at least not at this point. The app was created by Silicon Valley entrepreneur Paul Davison. The app is garnering much attention after Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg recently made surprise appearances on Clubhouse. When two technology icons choose to use the same app to get their message out within a few days of each other, people tend to sit up and take notice.

