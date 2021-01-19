Anupam Kher Posts Pictures In Joker Mask; Sikander Kher Reacts

Anupam Khe is one of the most active celebs on social media. Often it happens that his social media posts go viral online. In one of Anupam Kher’s recent posts, he shared two of his quirky pictures and added a very thoughtful caption under it. One of Anupam Kher’s family members also took to the comment section and reacted to his latest post. Let’s take a look at Anupam Kher’s Instagram and see what he shared.

Anupam Kher in a Joker mask

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and added a set of two pictures of himself in which he can be seen wearing a joker mask on his face. In the second picture, he can be seen wearing the same mask with his fist in the air. The mask that he wore looks similar to the one worn by Heath Ledger's supervillain Joker in the opening scene of Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight.

In the caption, he stated how behind every mask there was a face and behind every face, there was a story. As he shared his photos along with a deep caption, his followers were thrilled and commented on how cool he looked in his latest photos. Many of them even stated how his caption was absolutely true and added heart symbols alongside. Many others were cracked up by seeing the veteran actor in this quirky mask and added a bunch of laughing emojis in the comments.

The comments section became even more interesting when Anupam Kher’s son, Sikander Kher left a query. He dropped in a question under Anupam’s Instagram post asking him from where did he get that mask. A few minutes later, Anupam Kher responded to his comment stating how he found it at the filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s office and then added a nerd emoji and a bouquet symbol next to it. Take a look at Sikander Kher’s comment as well as the fans’ reactions to Anupam Kher’s latest Instagram post.

