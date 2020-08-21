Anupam Kher Shares Memorable Throwback Pic With Ajit Doval And Dr S Jaishankar

Anupam Kher is a very active celebrity on social media. With over three million followers on the internet, the actor never fails to entertain his fans and bring a smile on their faces. Recently, Kher shared a proud moment on social media from the time when he met Ajit Doval and Dr S Jaishankar. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Anupam Kher meets Ajit Doval and Dr S Jaishankar

From posting informative posts to goofy pictures with family, the actor’s social media feeds are a treat for fans. On August 21, 2020, Anupam Kher took to his official Instagram handle to post a throwback picture of a proud moment, when the actor was clicked with the National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, and the Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar.

The actor captioned the picture, “An actor and two Gentlemen: It is such an amazing and a secure feeling to be standing with these two gentlemen. Mr #AjitDoval, our #NationalSecurityAdvisor and #DrSJaishankar our #ExternalAffairsMinister. They are our symbols of empowerment. And both of them are doing great work towards #NationBuilding! Jai Ho 🙏🤓🇮🇳 #ThrowBackFriday”. Check out his post:

On the same day, August 21, 2020, Anupam Kher also posted another picture on social media. He took to his official Instagram handle earlier in the day to post a picture with the very popular Indian director, screenwriter, activist, and author.

The actor made the post in order to promote Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming book, Who Killed Shastri. Posting multiple pictures of the two posing together with the book in their hands, Kher captioned the post, “Thank you dearest @vivekagnihotri for giving me the first copy of your new book #WhoKilledShastri? I loved #TashkentFiles. Looking forward to reading it my friend. Jai Ho!! 👍🙏”.

