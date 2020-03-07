The Debate
Anupam Kher Thankful For Choosing The Good Life; Says 'I Am 35 The Last 30 Years', Watch

Bollywood News

As Anupam Kher turns 35 plus 30 years old on Saturday, he shared a heartfelt note of thanks for all the people in his life that make him who he is today. Watch-

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher celebrates his 65th birthday on March 7, 2020, and has been giving his fans and followers on social media a chance to celebrate his big day with him. While wishes have been pouring in from all his friends and well-wishers, the actor posted a heartfelt note of thanks through a video earlier on Saturday wherein he expressed how special and thankful he feels on his birthday every year. Starting with "Happy birthday to me!!", Anupam Kher captioned the post with the words, "It is my birthday today!! 7th March. A day to celebrate by thanking some important people of my life. You can wish me too. Jai Ho!! 🙏😎😍"

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on

Read | Anupam Kher's song 'Dedicated to all the Baldies' will leave you in splits; Watch video

Anupam Kher has been a part of some of the most iconic Bollywood films in some memorable roles in his career so far. The actor has now forayed into the international platform with the American medical drama New Amsterdam for which he is currently residing in New York. In fact, the actor posted a video earlier on his birthday where he can be seen cutting his birthday cake in the presence of none other than the Hollywood veteran actor Robert De Niro.

Read | Anupam Kher gets a visit from his 'bachha' Abhishek Bachchan, gives a peak into his house

For Anupam Kher, the chance to spend quality time with the Irishman actor, whom he describes as the 'God of acting', is nothing but magical. He captioned the above video with the sweetest words as he said, "I am humbled that Mr De Niro was gracious enough to accept my lunch invitation. It was magnificent." He went onto add, "इसको कहते है ‘कुछ भी हो सकता है’ का बाप। (This is called the father of 'Anything is possible").

Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on

Read | Anupam Kher suggests people use 'Namaste' instead of 'Handshake' amid Coronavirus outbreak

Read | Anupam Kher proud as Madhuri Kanitkar becomes third woman to hold Lieutenant General rank

 

 

First Published:
