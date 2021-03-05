Anupam Kher's appreciation post for employees, thanks each for 'love, warmth and loyalty'

Actor Anupam Kher who is quite active on social media recently celebrated the work of his employees at the acting school Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares and The Anupam Kher Company. He said that the tireless work done by his employees and their loyalty towards their profession is something that compelled him to pen an appreciation post and celebrate the work done by the employees. Apart from this, he shared a series of pictures with his team and thanked them for their love and compassion towards their work.

Anupam Kher thanks his employees for their diligent work

Sharing a post and pictures with his entire team, the actor penned an appreciation post that read, “Today is #EmployeeAppreciationDay. I thank each and every member of @actorprepares and #TheAnupamKherCompany for their love, warmth, loyalty, and dedication towards our organisation. We are a family of few people with great possibilities. Jai Ho to all of you. THANK YOU!” In another post, he shared a video where he honoured one of his oldest employees Santosh Bhagne who has been working with the actor for the last 26 years.

In the video, a special cake was laid out for him and Anupam expressed his happiness at seeing him cut the cake. Anupam gave a short thank you speech where he thanked all the employees for being a part of the family and making each day special for all. Our organisation’s oldest employee #SantoshBhagne has been working with us for the last 26years. It was nice to have him cut the cake on the #EmployeeAppreciationDay. We are a family of few people! Thanks to them for their love. They add dignity to our place of work! THANK YOU my friends for everything you do to strengthen us,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, apart from the popular social networking sites, the senior actor is the latest celebrity to join the audio-chatting app Clubhouse which allows users to join conversations across a wide range of topics The app allows user to host live discussions and join new clubrooms to discuss various topics with their network, community, or friends. Anupam took to Twitter and informed about joining the platform. Completely unknown with the usage of the app, the veteran star wrote that he is still “trying to get the knack of it.” On the work front, Anupam released his third book Your Best Day is Today, and has been promoting it across India. Other than this, he will next be seen in The Kashmir Files and The Last Show that are directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

