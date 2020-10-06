'Anupamaa' Promo: Vanraj Apologises To Anupamaa And Asks Her To Marry Him Again

Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa is currently one of the most popular shows that viewers can connect to these days. In the last few episodes, Anupamaa is devastated by the way Vanraj speaks to her. She leaves her house when Vanraj throws her out of the room and out of the house. Luckily, Anupamaa's friend Devika finds her and takes her home. Anupamaa cries and is inconsolable.

Anupamaa promo: Vanraj asks Anupamaa to marry him again

Anupamaa tells Devika that she has given all her time and energy to the family in the past 25 years, and they still try to find her drawbacks. She tells Devika that her husband is ashamed of taking her to meet his friends because he is ashamed of her. Anupamaa opens her heart to Devika, who tries her best to console her. In the morning Anupamaa realises that she needs to be home before everyone wakes up and asks Devika to drop her. After dropping her Devika swears that she will help Anupamaa with this mess without letting her know.

Devika meets Vanraj and tells him that he has tortured Anupamaa mentally and if a police case is filed against him, his entire family will be behind bars. She threatens him that behaving badly with Anupamaa can have terrible consequences. Vanraj then decides to make things right with Anupama and proposes her in front of the family. He asks her to forgive him for his behaviour in the past twenty-five years and asks her to marry him again on their twenty-fifth anniversary.

Well, this surprises Anupamaa, but it will be interesting to see how Kavya reacts to it. In the past episodes, viewers saw that even she was forcing Vanraj to marry her. Where is this love triangle heading now? What will be Kavya's next move? It's definitely good news for all #AnuRaj fans, but let's see what happens next.

