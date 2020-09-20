'Anurag Kashyap Capable Of What Payal's Saying': Kangana Ranaut Claims 'Bullywood' Pattern

Soon after Actor Payal Ghosh described her allegations of sexual assault against Anurag Kashyap while speaking to Republic, Kangana Ranaut once again took to Twitter to express her opinion. The Tanu Weds Manu actor said that Anurag Kashyap is very capable of committing the crime he is being accused of while calling him a 'self-admitted non-monogamous' person. She also went on to claim that she is a survivor of sexual exploitation as well and said that 'big heroes have flashed their genitals'.

"Anurag is very much capable of doing what #PayalGhosh suggesting, he cheated on all his partners, self admittedly has never been monogamous," read Kangana Ranaut's tweet.

Kangana Ranaut Supports Payal Ghosh

Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut fired at Anurag Kashyap for the alleged sexual assault of actor Payal Ghosh. Citing 'cheating' she also stated that incidents of sexual misconduct are far too common in 'Bullywood'. She went on to claim that the industry is full of womanisers and #MeeToo accused and that smear campaigns were started against her as she supported the victims of sexual abuse in the industry while.

Kangana Ranaut said, "Bullywood is full of sexual predators who have fake and dummy marriages they expect a new hot young girl to make them happy every day, they do the same to young vulnerable men also." "I have settled my scores my way I don’t need #MeToo but most girls do," she added.

Payal Ghosh's accusations

Actor Payal Ghosh accused Bollywood Director Anurag Kashyap of sexually assaulting her. She Opened up about her experience with the Director she said she first met him in 2014 at his office with her manager. Later on the same day, Anurag Kashyap invited her to his house for a meal and they had a good conversation about the film industry. She further alleged that he called her again and this time he allegedly forced himself on her.

“When I felt uncomfortable, he told me you do not have to feel shy because my girls do it all the time. They are just a call away, they have a good time with me. He proudly took names of the women he has been with and spoke about his relationships with me even though he barely knew me. That revealed how much he disrespected women," said Payal Ghosh.

She initially took to Twitter to accuse Anurag Kashyap of sexual abuse on Saturday. Following this, the director denied it and called the allegations 'baseless'. However, the National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma responded to her tweet and asked her to register a complaint against the director. While speaking to Republic TV, Payal Ghosh said that she will be filing a complaint with the NCW through an Email immediately.

