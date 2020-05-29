Anurag Kashyap gets nostalgic after watching his pic with cast of his first film 'Paanch'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently had a beautiful moment when he recalled his first film Paanch as a director twenty years back. One of the film critics, Ajay Brahmatmaj shared a nostalgic picture on his social media where the director can be seen posing with the entire cast and crew of the 2003 film. The critic shared the picture and asked the director to recognize people in the old picture.

Anurag Kashyap revives old memories with throwback pic

Ajay shared the picture on his Twitter handle where the Manmarziyan director can be seen all smiling while posing with the entire team which included Anil Kapoor, his brother Boney Kapoor, Tejaswini Kolhapure, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vijay Maurya, Vijay Raaz and many more. The picture is from the launch of the much-appreciated film. While sharing the snap, Ajay asked the director to identify each from the picture. The Sacred Games filmmaker who was overjoyed to see the old picture seems to revive some old fond memories of his early career days. The director recalled that this was his first film about twenty years back. Throwing the challenge back at the film critic, Anurag asked the former about recognizing some faces in the picture.

Read: Vicky Kaushal's Best Collaborations With Ace Director Anurag Kashyap

Read: 'Choked' Netflix Release Date: Anurag Kashyap's Film To Release On June 5, 2020

At the launch of my first film twenty Years ago .. how many faces do you recognise .. https://t.co/AhOcBGrNSm — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 29, 2020

One of the users praised Anil Kapoor in the picture and wrote that he is one actor who is not aging. Another user showed his eagerness of watching the film again and asked the director whether it is available on the OTT platform or not? A third user took on the challenge of guessing the faces in the picture and wrote that he is able to recognize 19 faces. Another user asked all the fans who haven’t yet seen the film to watch it.

Sometime back, the director shared a thread of all the classic films that he has been watching to pass his time during this coronavirus lockdown. These films are cult classics and are some of the finest and most popular American and British films. Anurag Kashyap shared this list which included films like The African Queen, which is a John Huston directorial film starring Humphrey Bogart and Katherine Hepburn.

Read: Taapsee Pannu Points Out Anurag Kashyap's Last-minute Preparations In A Fun Post On Rumi

Read: When Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Anurag Kashyap Expressed Their Love For C-grade Cinema

(Image credit: Representative Image)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.