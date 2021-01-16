Anushka Blessed With Baby, Parineeti's Movie Teaser Out & Other News That Made Headlines

Instagram has undeniably become one of the most important tools for communication in contemporary times. Even celebrities make use of Instagram to make major announcements on the professional front, along with giving fans a sneak-peek into their personal life. Thus, read on to know about Instagram newsmakers in Bollywood throughout last week, i.e. January 9, 2021, to January 16, 2021.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli blessed with a baby girl

Anushka Sharma's baby girl made headlines across the country as Virat Kohli and his beloved wife welcomed their first bundle of joy into this world on January 11, 2021. Soon after Anushka gave birth to the newborn, father Virat had shared the good news with fans in a sweet note on Instagram. An excerpt from his IG post read, "We are thrilled to share with you that we are blessed with a baby girl this afternoon."

Check out Virat Kohli's Instagram post below:

Kareena Kapoor spends a '#FortuneNight' with her girl gang

Mommy-to-be, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been quite active on Instagram this week. A couple of days ago, Bebo gave fans a sneak-peek into her we-time with girl gang Malaika Arora, Amirta Arora, Karishma Kapoor & Mallika Bhat and penned an emotional note describing the 'fortune of memories' she's made with them. She wrote, "It’s been a FORTUNE of memories... on to the next... to new beginnings PS: #Fortune you have been kind #FortuneNights #EndOfAnEra #KaftanSeries (sic)".

Check out Kareena Kapoor's Instagram post below:

Mouni Roy takes over Instagram with pictures of her latest photoshoot

The film and television actor, Mouni Roy has taken over social media with a streak of pictures from her latest photoshoots, which had netizens gushing over them. Yesterday, the Naagin actor shared three pictures of herself from Dubai as she basked in "जनवरी की सर्दियों की धूप में". Mouni is currently holidaying in Dubai and has been shelling out major vacay goals for fans on Instagram by sharing pictures from her extravagant trip.

Check out Mouni Roy's Instagram posts below:

Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates her birthday on the sets of her upcoming film

The Dangal fame, Fatima Sana Shaikh's birthday on January 11, 2021, was celebrated on the set of her upcoming film in Rajasthan. The actor turned 29 this year and had shared a streak of pictures and videos from her birthday celebration with the film's cast and crew in Rajasthan's Narlai village. Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote, "Working birthdays are always the best!!! Thank you for making it special! Bade zoro shoro se manaane ke liye (sic)".

Take a look:

Parineeti Chopra's movie The Girl On The Train teaser released

Parineeti Chopra's highly-anticipated film titled The Girl On The Train's teaser was dropped on YouTube by Netflix India on January 13, 2021. Alongside Parineeti, the Ribhu Dasgupta directorial also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles. The thriller will premiere exclusively on Netflix on February 26, 2021.

Watch the teaser of The Girl On The Train on YouTube below:

