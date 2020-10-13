Anushka Ranjan Has An Appreciation Note For Alleged Boyfriend Aditya Seal; See Pic

Actor Anushka Ranjan recently shared a shirtless picture of her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Seal on her official Instagram handle while speaking highly about his beauty. She put up a small appreciation note for her friend highlighting how amazing he looks in the picture. Aditya Seal also decided to quirkily point out that Anushka is actually more interested in the pizza in his hands rather than him. The fun banter seems to be settling well with the fans.

Anushka’s appreciation post for Aditya Seal

Rumours of Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal’s relationship have been all over the internet lately. In the most recent development, the two actors decided to have a quirky conversation through their Instagram stories. Anushka Ranjan started off by sharing a stunning shirtless picture of alleged boyfriend Aditya Seal.

In the picture shared, Aditya Seal is seen having a piece of pizza with a mischievous smile across his face. He is seen wearing a pair of black denim pants while his hair has been pulled back to give a messy look. His beard also gives out a rugged effect while he adorably smiles for the camera. Aditya Seal’s abs are also the highlight of this picture.

In the small note added with the picture, Anushka Ranjan has mentioned that she is sharing this picture as a gesture of appreciation. Have a look at Anushka Ranjan’s Instagram story here.

The story was further shared by Aditya Seal who seemed to have a quirky comment about his rumoured girlfriend’s appreciative gesture. He is of the stance that Anushka is, in reality, appreciating the pizza in his hand and not him. He also added a bunch of ‘laughing’ emoticons to express himself better. Have a look at the snip from Aditya Seal’s Instagram here.

Anushka Ranjan had previously posted a fun throwback picture from the time she was with Aditya Seal in London. She posted a picture where they were both enjoying the weather in London while spending time in a carnival. She also tagged him as the ‘calm’ to her chaos. Have a look at the post on Anushka Ranjan’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Anushka Ranjan Instagram

