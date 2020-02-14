Anushka Sharma And Salman Khan’s Hard-hitting Dialogues From ‘Sultan’

Considered as one of the finest actors to have graced Bollywood in recent times, Anushka Sharma has delivered a wide range of successful films throughout her career. Since her debut film, Anushka has come a long way in Bollywood and is best known for her performances in films like P.K, Zero and Sanju.

However, the actor has been widely appreciated for her performance in Sultan, as the much-acclaimed movie made Anushka Sharma the first actor to enter the 300 crore club with Salman Khan. Starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma, Sultan follows the story of a wrestler's journey, who revives his career, defeating all odds. Here are some of the best dialogues from the movie.

Sapne Dekhna Achhi Baat Hai.. Par Kabhi Kabhi Unke Peeche Daudte Daudte Na Apne Peeche Choot Jate Hain

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Sultan garnered humongous success across the country. Regarded as one of Anushka’s finest performances till date, Sultan also managed to break the previous box office records, minting in more than Rs 300 crores. Apart from Anushka’s performance, the famous dialogue from the film, “Sapne Dekhna Achhi Baat Hai. Par Kabhi Kabhi Unke Peeche Daudte Daudte Na Apne Peeche Choot Jate Hain” became highly popular among fans.

Izzat Aur Guroor Main Dhaage Bhar Ka Farak Hove Hai

Sultan sees Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan in a never-seen-before avatar, as the actor duo plays the character of a wrestler couple. Anushka Sharma’s line from the film, “Izzat Aur Guroor Main Dhaage Bhar Ka Farak Hove Hai” is considered as one of the most memorable dialogues from the film. As seen in the film, Anushka Sharma says this line to her husband, Sultan, when he boasts about his achievements.

Mere Bhitar Ke chal Raha hai, Na mein Samjha paaunga aur na aap samajh paayenge

In the movie, Salman Khan plays a wrestler, who tries to revive his career. The actor delivers this dialogue to Kumud Mishra, who plays Anushka Sharma’s father in the movie when Mishra confronts Salman about his game strategy.

Teri Ladayi Khudse Hai Sultan!

To motivate a discouraged Sultan, Randeep Hooda says this dialogue to Salman Khan in the movie. This line is widely popular among fans and is often used till date.

(Image: Screengrab from Youtube)

