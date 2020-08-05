6 Traits Anushka Sharma Looks For Before Identifying Someone As 'gentleman'; Read

Like a lot of celebrities, Anushka Sharma is also doing every bit to stay in touch with her fans during the ongoing lockdown via her social media handles. The actor recently announced an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on her official Instagram page wherein she went on to answer many interesting questions ranging from her personality to her likes and dislikes. She also answered a question from a fan wherein she defined a gentleman and a gentlewoman.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Reveals How She Deals With Negative Energy During Her AMA

Anushka Sharma lists down the qualities of a gentleman

During the PK actor's recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, one fan asked her on how does she identify if a man is a 'gentleman'. To this, the actor listed down some 6 considerable behavioral traits from which she identifies a gentleman. Anushka replied that a man according to her is a true gentleman if he respects the people around himself, no matter what their jobs are. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actor went on to say that the person should not talk over you in a conversation. She went on to say that the person should not try to explain the point further which you just made.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Spills The Beans On One Thing About Her That Irritates Virat Kohli The Most

Anushka Sharma replies that the person should be kind to animals

Being a self-confessed animal lover, Anushka also said that a true gentleman should be kind to animals. The actor said that the person should be kind to all the people around him. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor also added that he should also be kind to himself. Lastly, Anushka also stated that these 6 criteria also apply for her definition of a gentlewoman too. Take a look at the actor's answer during the AMA session.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Reveals Two Things With Which She Needs Husband Virat Kohli’s Help; Read

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has been busy dabbling as a producer in the film industry. This year, the Sultan actor's production house created two critically acclaimed OTT products. First, the actor worked as an executive producer for Amazon Prime Video's new series, Paatal Lok. The show released on Amazon Prime Video on May 15, 2020, and was helmed by Avinash Arun.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Reveals If Everyone Around Her Enquire About 'kids' Preeti Aunty Style

The Patiala House actor also produced a new Netflix Horror movie titled Bulbbul. The movie was written and directed by Anvita Dutt and starred Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in pivotal roles. The movie released on June 24, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.