Anushka Sharma Spills The Beans On One Thing About Her That Irritates Virat Kohli The Most

The celebrity couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are making full use of their lockdown time to spend quality time with each other, and their social media handles are proof. The love birds often share glimpses of their personal lives through goofy pictures and videos on Instagram.

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Virushka shared some really interesting Instagram posts, which went viral in no time. Now, the Pari actor held an 'AMA' session of her Instagram handle and revealed one thing about her that annoys her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli the most.

Virat Kohli hates losing to Anushka Sharma

On August 4, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "I've had a lot of carbs and buzzing with energy. Ask me an interesting Q?". As soon as she asked fans to send in questions that they wanted to ask her for the longest time, fans were quick to bombard her with several interesting questions.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor answered a bunch of questions, but one question, in particular, stood out from the rest. One of her fans asked the 32-year-old, "What's that one thing you would do irritate/annoy Virat?".

Anushka jokingly replied to the question writing, "If I beat him in any board game and then rub it in. He hates losing in anything!". Thus, it's clear that be it a cricket playground or a board game, the captain of the Indian Cricket Team hates losing.

One of her fans also asked her if she'll ever take Virat's help?. To that, Anushka had a very befitting reply as she humorously wrote, "Haan tight bottles kholne mein aur heavy chairs uthane mein madad lungi (sic)".

Check out her posts below:

The 'It' couple often gives major couple goals online with their social media PDA, having fans swooning over their camaraderie and adorableness. Recently, in an interview with teammate Mayank Agarwal on Open Nets with Mayank, Virat Kohli revealed that his wife has made him see a different side of things altogether and he's extremely grateful that she is his life partner. He also admitted that Anushka has taught him a lot and has made him change as a person, for good.

