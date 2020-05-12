Anushka Sharma Urges Her Fans To Adopt More Dogs After Losing Her Own Pooch, Bruno

Anushka Sharma is an animal lover and the actor recently lost her pet dog, Bruno. Anushka also supports several causes supporting animal wellbeing and is an active member of PETA. Recently taking to her Instagram account, the actor shared a post of a dog on adoption trying to urge her fans to adopt the canine.

Anushka Sharma posts about dog adoption

On her recent Instagram story, Anushka Sharma reposted from an Instagram page called, TedtheStoner about a canine in Delhi for adoption. She seems to be using her fanbase to help in the adoption of a 13-month old German Shepherd breed. Take a look:

Also Read: From Anushka Sharma To Akshay Kumar: Celebs Who Lost Their Pet Animals

Anushka Sharma owned a pet dog called Bruno with her husband, Virat Kohli. The dog had been there with them for 11 years before passing away on May 6, 2020. Both Virat and Anushka took to their Instagram to share the tragic news while the Indian skipper also penned a heartfelt note for his pooch.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Did Not Appear In Any Major Role In 2009 & 2019; Read More

Some time back, Anushka Sharma had also spoken up against the brutal torture on a street dog. She shared numerous posts about the dog's condition and seemed very concerned about it. However, the dog succumbed to its injuries and passed away.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Hails AIIMS Doctor Zahid Abdul Majeed For Risking His Life To Save Patient

Meanwhile, the post that Anushka Sharma had put up on her Instagram story is taken from the page, TedtheStoner. Run by Jitendra Kumar, aka Ted the Stoner, the page varies in content from memes to social issues to animal rights. Anushka Sharma follows his page and also drops a comment or two.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Movies That You Can Now Watch On Disney+ Hotstar

Also Read: Sania Mirza Reveals Interesting Reason Behind Having Good Rapport With Anushka Sharma

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.