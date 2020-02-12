Check Out How Anushka Sharma Flaunt Her Beautiful Earrings; Pics Inside

Anushka Sharma may not have announced any forthcoming movies for this year but she sure is keeping herself busy with her other projects and ventures that she has stepped into. One may often find Anushka sporting some daring yet regal outfits while scrolling through her Instagram posts. Take a look at some of the iconic earrings that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star wore with her popular Instagram outfits.

Chandelier earrings

This is one of Anushka's popular Instagram posts and was appreciated by many. Anushka has worn a beautiful pair of gemmed chandelier earrings to go with this floral print green saree. This look was perfected by makeup artist Subbu who passed away last year.

Drop earrings

Anushka Sharma had posted a pic with her husband Virat Kohli on the occasion of Diwali last year. She has adorned beautiful emerald drop earrings with this multicoloured lehenga. The quirky neckpiece also complements well with the earrings and the outfit.

Chandbali earrings

Anushka Sharma wore golden chandbali earrings while pairing her attire with a red printed saree on Karwa Chauth last year. Her overall look was further accentuated by her hairstyle.

Hoop earrings

Anushka Sharma has donned some classy hoop design earrings to go with this ivory bishop sleeved red carpet outfit. The hoop earrings just complete her look perfectly by bringing out the attention to her perfect jawline.

