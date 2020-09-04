Rishi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary: Did You Know He Directed This Aishwarya Rai Starrer?

September 4, marks Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary. Rishi Kapoor made his first-ever camera appearance in father Raj Kapoor's film Shree 420 (1955). Later in 1973, the actor made his leading debut with Bobby, opposite Dimple Kapadia. Fans might know everything about Rishi Kapoor's movies, however, did you know he has also tried his hands in direction.

Rishi Kapoor forayed into direction with 'Aa Ab Laut Chalen'?

Rishi made his directorial debut in 1999 with Aa Ab Laut Chalen. Interestingly, this is was also the only film he ever directed. Aa Ab Laut Chalen is a romantic drama film starring Rajesh Khanna, Akshaye Khanna, and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles.

This was also the last production of R. K. Films to date. Released on January 22, 1999, the film was regarded as a below-average film by Box Office India. Aa Ab Laut Chalen was penned by Sachin Bhowmick and Rumi Jaffery. Take a look at the trailer below:

Also Read | This Day That Year: Rishi Kapoor's 'Bobby magic' haircut video to Suniel Shetty's comeback

Aa Ab Laut Chalen trailer

Also Read | Anil Kapoor looks back at his first photoshoot with 'James' Rishi Kapoor for 'Vijay'

Aa Ab Laut Chalen trivia

This R.K Films production was the first film without Lata Mangeshkar's voice. As per the production house's tradition, the singer must sing in every film by R.K Films.

Aloknath played Rajesh Khanna's father in the film. However, in the real-life, he is 14 years younger than Rajesh Khanna.

The song that appears during the gas station scene is Everybody Dance Now by C+C Music Factory.

Lead actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna starred in two films in the same year. Namely, Taal and Aa Ab Laut Chalen. While Taal was a hit, the latter failed to impress the audience.

Also Read | Riddhima Kapoor shared ‘cutest pic ever’ of late Rishi Kapoor from his childhood; See pic

As per IMDB reports, during the casting of this film, Naseeruddin Shah's name was suggested for Rajesh Khanna's role.

Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor worked as an assistant director for the film.

While shooting for this film, Rishi had stated that he won't be doing a lead hero in any films, further. However, in 2000, Karobaar released and it had him play the leading role but the film was delayed for long.

Rishi Kapoor's cousin Jatin Sial also had a small role in Aa Ab Laut Chalen.

Also Read | This Day That Year: Rishi Kapoor lauded Ranbir Kapoor's performance in 'Sanju'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.