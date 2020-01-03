Anushka Sharma Says THIS Is What Husband Virat Kohli Has Figured Out About Her

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are enjoying their vacation in Switzerland. During their time in Switzerland, Virat Kohli has finally understood what Anushka Sharma wants to eat and how to make her smile. Here is a glimpse of a picture in which Anushka Sharma is all smiles and thinks Virat Kohli has understood her food choices :

My husband figured it out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married on December 11, 2017. The couple has been continuously making headlines. Recently, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli decided to spend their New Year in a foreign land. Recently, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and shared a happy picture.

In the post that Anushka Sharma shared, she is enjoying her food with a big smile on her face. Anushka Sharma gives all credit to Virat Kohli for the smile she has on her face, She shares that Virat seems to have figured out what she likes to eat and how to make her laugh. The caption of the post also says ‘Knowing what I want to eat and making me laugh! My husband has figured it out’.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Bhutan vacation

Earlier in 2019, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took time from their busy schedules and visited Bhutan, where they celebrated Virat’s 31st birthday. During their time in Bhutan, Anushka Sharma shared pictures from the sabzi mandi, which refreshed her childhood memories. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated the Indian skipper’s birthday with joy.

More about Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma made her Bollywood debut with the 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Some of the notable works of Anushka Sharma include NH10, Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Sanju. Anushka Sharma has been reported to be starring in Priceless next.

More about Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is currently the captain of the Indian cricket team.

