Anushka Sharma's Photoshoot Surely Going To Make You Miss The Sun, Sand And Beaches

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has taken the internet by storm with her latest pictures. She went on to share pictures from her recent photoshoot with Vogue Magazine and the actor looks every bit stunning in this beachy avatar. Fans are sure to go gaga over this pic.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a picture of her where she can be seen striking a stunning pose. She opted for a baby blue coloured off-shoulder top, pink floral underpants along with a sheer netted sparkling pants. She also completed the look with a one-sided messy hairdo, well-done brows, and brownish lips.

Along with the picture, the actor also went on to express how she felt while posing for the shoot. She wrote, “The cool breeze, the steady waves, some sand on my skin, the sun on back and salty hair. It was a good day.” Take a look at the picture below.

She shared another pic where she can be seen striking a pose on the beach wearing a sheer dress. She completed her look with wet messy hair and no makeup. Check out the picture below.

Fans were stunned seeing this splendid picture of Anushka. They could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. The went on to comment on all things nice and the post also received several likes. Fans praised the actor for her beauty and how lovely she looks in this pic. Netizens went on to call her beautiful, superb, lovely and much more. Check out a few comments from fans below.

Earlier to this picture, Anushka shared a picture of her gracing the cover of Vogue Magazine for the month of July and fans went on to give her heaps of praise. In the cover photo, the NH 10 actor was seen posing by the beachside looking ravishing in a dark coloured bikini along with a blue sheer shirt. Anushka kept her look simple as she opted for a messy hairdo, long delicate earrings, hand accessories and natural makeup. Check out the stunning picture below.

On the work front

In the last few months, the actor turned producer has been giving viewers some exciting content as her production company, Clean Slate Films, has released Paatal Lok and Bulbbul on streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. While she did not star in it herself and only created it, she did all she could to promote the series and film on social media. The recently produced film Bulbbul has been receiving rave reviews by fans and viewers.

