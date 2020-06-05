'Paatal Lok' Actor Jaideep Ahlawat Aka Hathiram Explains The Ending & The Plot Line

Last month, the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video started streaming an action-thriller web-series, Paatal Lok. Like any other web-series, the ending of Paatal Lok also left some questions unanswered. Recently, the lead actor Jaideep Ahlawat explained the ending of the series while talking to a leading news portal. He also explained how Jaideep Ahlawat's 'Hathiram' and Abhishek Banerjee's 'Hathoda' turned out to be each other's mirror image.

READ | Anushka Sharma Shares New Spine-chilling Teaser Of Her Series ‘Paatal Lok’

Jaideep Ahlawat aka Hathiram Chaudhury explains Paatal Lok ending

Hathiram learning Sanjeev's truth

Interestingly, Jaideep Ahlawat started his conversation while explaining about the climax scenes. He said that the climax scenes were beautifully written in the most simple language.Talking about one of the scenes in which Hathiram visited Sanjeev Mehra's office, he said that his character completed its journey and just wanted to narrate his story to the world. He further said that Hathiram had a sense of rage for Sanjeev Mehra, but the plot made him realise how much he knew about the truth.

READ | 'Paatal Lok': Fans React To Amazon Prime's Latest Grim And Gritty Web Series

Mentioning about the central idea of Paatal Lok's plotline, Jaideep Ahlawat said that throughout the series the screenplay managed to establish that there is a difference between the truth an individual is aware of and the actual truth. And, later Hathiram concluded their meeting by saying that Sanjeev Mehra has no place in his life anymore.

Hathiram and Hathoda end up at a similar point

On the other side, Jaideep Ahlawat also explained his interaction with Abhishek Banerjee's character in the final episodes of the series. He went on to say that Hathiram could relate to Tyagi more than Mehra because Tyagi never lied to him or anyone in the entire series. And, Hathiram thought that Tyagi should know the truth. After learning the truth of Masterji, it was evident that Tyagi has lost the purpose of his life, he added. But, Hathiram hinted him not to end his life. And during that scene, the viewers can feel that Hathiram and Tyagi have been used by the system, he continued.

READ | 'Paatal Lok': National Minorities Commission Calls For Action, Complains To Delhi Police

Later on, Jaideep Ahlawat mimicked a dialogue said by Bhagat which was, 'the system may look weak from outside, but its well-oiled machinery and if needed the equipment (referring to Hathiram and Hathoda) will be changed'. Jaideep concluded saying that in reality, everything seems the same from outside, be it Bhagat, Sanjeev Mehra or Hathiram. He said that subconsciously every character has encountered a change in their life on a personal level.

Details of Paatal Lok

The show revolves around a cynical cop who is assigned to investigate a high-profile case. As he gets caught in the investigation, he gets dragged into the darker realms of the underworld. Apart from Jaideep and Abhishek, the series also features Neeraj Kabi, Vipin Sharma and Gul Panag in the lead cast among many others.

READ | Paatal Lok Review: Everything You Need To Know About Amazon Prime's New Crime Thriller

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.