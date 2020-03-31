The Debate
Anushka Sharma's Hilarious Posts During 'Phillauri' Promotions

Bollywood News

Anushka Sharma played the role of a ghost in 'Phillauri'. Here are some of the most hilarious posts during the romantic comedy film's promotions.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma marked her acting debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi alongside Shah Rukh Khan and there was no looking back since then. She has been a part of various flicks including Phillauri, Pari, Band Baaja Baaraat, among others. During the Phillauri promotions, Sharma shared hilarious posts on her official Instagram page promoting the film. Therefore, we have compiled some of them for you to check out:

Anushka Sharma’s funny throwback posts during Phillauri’s promotions

1. Shashi in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Anushka Sharma plays a ghost in Phillauri. So, she was everywhere. In this photo, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji are pointing at her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2. Shashi in Sholay

Jai and Veer’s friendship is shelling out goals in this photo. One is sitting over the other’s shoulders while singing a song. However, no one noticed Shashi sitting on the attached seat beside the bike.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3. Shashi with Aamir Khan in PK

PK, an alien, has donned the same skirt as Shashi’s. Therefore, she stands there telling how she gifted that skirt to Aamir Khan in the film. Moreover, Sharma wishes Khan in this post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

4. Criticising colouring animals on Holi

Anushka Sharma in her ghost avatar criticises people who colour animals on Holi. She requests them to play with humans and not stray animals, who can suffer allergic reactions. Check out the photo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: When Anushka Sharma Reminisced Her Various Portrayals In Movies; See Posts

Also read: Anushka Sharma 'heartbroken' As Labourer, Pregnant Wife Walk 100 Km Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

5. Shashi stranded on a boat

A still from Life of Pie features Shashi standing with the leading character. Her caption reads that earlier he had to face a tiger and now a ghost. She also calls herself friendly.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Anushka Sharma's 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan': Fascinating Trivia About The Film

Also read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Donate Undisclosed Amount To Prime Minister's Relief Fund

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
