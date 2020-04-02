Anushka Sharma’s Hit Films That You Didn’t Know Were Banked By YRF

Anushka Sharma started her journey in Bollywood with YRF’s 2008 film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Since then she has been one of the top actors in the business. Anushka Sharma never ceases to surprise us with the superhit films that she has delivered time and again including Band Baaja Baaraat, Sui Dhaaga, NH10, PK, Sultan, etc. Here are some of her films banked by YRF’s banner.

Anushka Sharma’s movies produced by Yash Raj Films

1. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi marked the debut of Anushka Sharma into Bollywood. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role and was directed by Aditya Chopra. The movie helped to put Anushka Sharma on the map. She won several accolades and awards for her performance in the film that was also a box-office success.

2. Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh played the lead role in Band Baaja Baaraat. The film also marked the debut of director Maneesh Sharma and was banked under Yash Raj Films. The film revolved around the story of two wedding planners who eventually end up falling in love with each other. It was a blockbuster at the box office and was even remade in Telugu as Jabardasth.

3. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

Anushka Sharma played a supporting role in this Yash Chopra-directorial. The film was the last one to be directed by Yash Chopra before his death in October 2012. Anushka Sharma plays the role of a journalist who tries to document the life of an army officer. The film was well-received by the audience and the critics, winning several awards that year.

4. Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011)

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl saw Anushka Sharma team up with Ranveer Singh for the second time. She played the role of a woman who tries to fool a conman but ends up falling in love with him instead. Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh’s chemistry in the film was very well-received by the audience. The film ended up being a commercial success at the box-office.

