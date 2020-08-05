Anushka Sharma's Advice For Teenagers: 'Do What You Love & You'll Know It In Your Heart'

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is currently enjoying every bit her time in the company of her family. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor, who has been quite active on social media post lockdown, seems to be in love with the "Ask Me An Interesting feature on Instagram". As the diva is not only interacting directly with her fans, but also giving some notable advice to them in the most endearing way. Take a look at the noteworthy piece of advice the Dil Dhadakne Do actor gave to her young teenage fans.

Anushka Sharma Advice for Teens

Anushka Sharma loves interacting with her fans and it is quite evident from these IG stories. The Zero actor took to her Instagram and wrote in the AMA feature that she is currently on high energy level post the consumption of some carbs and is ready to answer a few questions coming her way. When someone asked Anushka Sharma about the "best thing in life which she didn't think about earlier, Sharma, instantly replied that as per her, school-days are the best days of anyone's life. And, one must enjoy that phase as much as possible. She further added she wished that as a kid she was not so tough on herself.

The next question which Anushka Sharma answered on Instagram's AMA feature was about her aspirations as a kid. What did she want to become and also, if the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor could share a motivational message for the younger generation. To this, the Sultan actor said that one should always do what they like and not blindly follow others. Anushka Sharma also urged the youth not to be too harsh on themselves. Instead, do things which makes them happy, lets them lead a calm life. Anushka also stressed about mental peace and its very necessity.

Lastly, going down memory lane, Anushka Sharma mentioned about the pressure of being a public figure and the cons of being misjudged more than ever. As when someone questioned about what is it she still misses before establishing herself as a famous actor, Anushka Sharma could not resist talking about being scrutinized constantly. She also talked about how people earlier spoke to her not for who she is, but because she is popular.

All Images Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

