Aparshakti Khurana misses shoot life, shares throwback video from 'Helmet' shooting days

Actor Aparshakti Khurana seems to be missing his time on the sets and his recent post on Instagram is proof. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor recently shared a boomerang video on social media where he expressed his love for two kinds of “sets” which included sunsets and filmsets. Apart from this, Aparshakti Khurana also mentioned that currently, he is missing one of them badly and wants to get back.

Aparshakti Khurana misses being on film sets

The small clip which seems to be from his shooting sets in Varanasi for his next film Helmet showcases the actor sitting on a rickshaw with a busy street in the background. Actress Pranutan Behl who is playing his lady love in the film echoed similar sentiments in the comment section and also expressed her sadness while recalling the old shooting days. The actress commented that she is also missing those shooting days with the actor.

Apart from the lead actors, several fans of Aparshakti were quick enough to share their views on the throwback clip. One of the users wrote that since the government had eased up lockdown restrictions for shooting, the follower wrote that he assumed that the team would eventually start shooting again. Another user praised the actor’s look in the post and wrote, “looking handsome.” A third user chimed in and recalled her experience of meeting the actor while he was shooting for the same film in Varanasi in January. The follower wrote that she had to wait for three hours to get a picture clicked with Aparshakti. Another user appreciated the actor's acting skills and wrote that probably Aparshati is one of those stars who do not have an attitude in them.

Sometime back, the actor who never fails to keep his fans on toes while sharing some amazing pictures on social media shared another one with his family. In the picture, Aparshakti Khurana can be seen taking a selfie at a function. His family, along with his wife’s family, posed for the picture. His brother Ayushmann Khurana was missing from the photograph, however, fans were delighted to see the happy moment captured and shared by the actor. The family looked happy and several fans praised Aparshakti Khurana for an amazing click as well. The family was seen in suits and kurtas and thus a formal overall attire. Aparshakti Khurana himself sported a checkered suit along with some dapper glasses on. Fans appreciated the look and praised him in the comments.

(Image credit: Aparshakti Khurana/ Instagram)

