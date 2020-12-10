Aparshakti Khurana Takes To Instagram To Post About "Today’s General Horoscope"

Aparshakti Khurana in his recent Instagram post makes a general horoscope prediction for all his followers on Instagram. The actor shared an image of himself wearing a traditional outfit along with his hands joined. Sharing the image, the actor wrote his horoscope prediction for his followers in the caption of the photograph. Fans enjoyed the quirky sense of humour Aparshakti Khurana poked at his followers and thus his comments section for the latest post was filled with laughter.

Aparshakti Khurana takes to Instagram to post about "Today’s Horoscope"

Taking to Instagram the actor was seen donning a white shirt along with a black vest. Adding a golden filter to the photograph Aparshakti Khurana stood in the “Namaste” position while he was clicked. He shared the image and in the caption wrote that his Horoscope prediction was to stay in bed all day. The actor hilariously used his wordplay skills on the word "Namaste" by replacing it with “Nama(stay)”. He then added a few emoji’s and ended his quirky yet jovial caption. The actor’s comments were filled with fans who laughed out loud at his amazing sense of humour and also applauded the picture he shared. Fans expressed that his post made then smile and some fans also complimented his amazing outfit. Thus the followers of Aparshakti Khurana seemed to enjoy the post and thus showered it with an ample amount of likes and comments.

The outfit Aparshakti Khurana wore was the same as the outfit the actor wore while shooting for an advertisement. The actor had shared the advertisement on his timeline and thus both the outfits matched perfectly with each other. In the latest post as well the actor tagged the company for which he had shot. In the advertisement, Aparshakti Khurana played the role of a Panchayat member and hilarious speaks about the product. Fans loved the short ad and praised Aparshakti for his amazing acting skills in it. Besides that, the actor has been sharing a number of throwback pictures which fans have loved over time. The actor shared pictures from his college and days and also pictures with his friends in a number of throwback images shared by him on his Instagram timeline.

