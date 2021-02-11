Aparshakti Khurana Returns To Hosting; Calls The Event An "experience To Be Cherished"

Aparshakti Khurana is known for his open and humorous nature, especially on social media. He is often seen cracking jokes on his Instagram and makes sure to keep his fans entertained. Just like others in the industry, his own work projects were halted as well due to the pandemic. Now that the restrictions of public gatherings have been gradually lifting, the actor received a chance to host the Miss India event the took place recently. The actor posted a picture of himself from the event, along with a message of relief.

Aparshakti Khurana on returning as a host

While the actor has always been a popular host having never left the profession in the first place, Aparshakti had been out of action since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. He finally got to host a major event once again, as he was asked to host the Miss India event. Posting a picture of himself doing his job, Khurana penned a heartfelt message in the caption of the post. He started his message by saying that he is “glad” that things are “slowly getting back to how they used to be”.

He then said, “I finally got to do something I love - host an event”. He also made sure to compliment the models who were competing in that esteemed event, calling them “smart, talented and gorgeous women”. Concluding his message, he said that the event was “an experience to be cherished”. His followers on social media seemed to be pleased and excited to see Aparshakti back in action, as they cheered him in the comments section of the post.

Aparshakti Khurana has followed in the footsteps of his brother Ayushmann Khurrana, who himself was known to host popular events and television shows, before eventually getting into the world of films. Aparshakti has worked in quite a number of popular films till date. Some of these films include Dangal, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Luka Chuppi, Pati, Patni Aur Woh and many others. He was last seen in the film Street Dancer starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, which released last year.

