Aparshakti Khurana shoots for Dinesh Vijan's next in Chandigarh, shares pics from sets

Aparshakti Khurana recently joined the star cast of Dinesh Vijan’s next untitled film. The actor will be seen playing the role of a supporting actor in Rajkummar Rao and Kirti Sanon starrer film. Aparshakti took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets of the film where he can be seen posing with Rajkummar and the “showrunner’ Sanjeev.

Aparshakti Khurana shoots in Chandigarh

The actor credited Dinesh Vijan’s wife Pooja Vijan for clicking the picture. Apart from this, the actor also shared an adorable selfie with Pooja on Instagram and wrote, “(out) and about with my favourite person on set @pvijan.” Apart from this, according to Mid-Day, the actor was in his home-town Chandigarh shooting for the film even on his 33rd birthday recently. In a conversation with the entertainment portal, the actor revealed that he prefers to work on his birthdays. He even confessed that he does not mind working on Sundays as well because according to him whatever time people spend with family it is a celebration at the end. This film will be Kriti and Rajkummar's second one together as they were seen sharing screen space in Bareilly Ki Barfi. Along with Rajkummar, Aparshakti, and Kriti, the film also features, Paresh Rawal, and Ratna Pathak in pivotal roles. It is directed by Abhishek Jain.

Read: Aparshakti Khurana's Precious Moments With Ayushmann Are A Treat For Sore Eyes; See Pics

Read: Aparshakti Khurana Visits Baba Ka Dhaba; Says 'had The Best Matar Paneer Ever!'

Meanwhile, Dinesh Vijan is also the producer of Aparshakti’s next film Helmet. Co-produced by Dino Morea, the film will feature Pranutan Bahl opposite Aparshakti Khurana. Interestingly, Helmet marks his first outing as a solo lead actor. After carving his niche as a fine actor with some interesting character roles, he hopes to impress the audiences with this quirky release. The helmet is a comedy-drama that depicts the ground reality of the country wherein it is still inappropriate and awkward to talk about protection.

Read: Aparshakti Khurana Announces 'it's A Wrap' As He Poses With 'Helmet' Team; See Post

Read: Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao Head To Chandigarh To Shoot For Dinesh Vijan's Next

(Image credit: Aparshakti Khurana/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.