AR Rahman Mourns Death Of Irrfan Khan And Rishi Kapoor; Says 'it's Unfortunate'

The recent demise of two great Bollywood actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor was a big shock for the whole celebrity fraternity and their fans. Several celebrities paid their last tribute to the actor through their social media and also cherished some beautiful memories with them. While people are still mourning at this irreparable loss, music maestro AR Rahman, in an interview with a news agency talked about how unfortunate it is that he could not pay his last respect to these actors.

AR Rahman said that it is unfortunate that nobody could go for the funeral of the two actors as everybody was abiding by the lockdown rules. Talking about the two actors, he said that they had given so much of themselves and it feels unfortunate as nobody was able to pay their last tribute. He added that in a way they are blessed as they died in the holy month of Ramdaan.

In the recent past, AR Rahman took to his Twitter handle and mourned the death of Irrfan Khan with whom he had worked in the 2008 Danny Boyle directorial Slumdog Millionaire. Rahman hailed Irrfan Khan as 'one of the greatest ambassadors of Indian cinema' and spoke a thousand words through the tags where he pointed out that he had fond memories of Irrfan from Oscars 2009 where Slumdog Millionaire ruled the roost. AR Rahman also said a prayer for the departed soul, "Inna lillahi wa inna ilahi rajioon" which means "we belong to God and to Him we return".

AR Rahman also mourned the death of the legendary actor, Rishi Kapoor, by retweeting his own tweet. He addressed Rishi Kapoor and said that he is a 'heartthrob of India' and also 'dad of Rockstar Ranbir Kapoor'. Rahman also paid his last respect and showered love for Rishi Kapoor in his tweet.

Heartthrob of India and dad of our Rockstar Ranbir Kapoor ..respect and love for all the joy you gave us #RIPRishikapoorji 🌹💥 https://t.co/0rbzsnt4Hf — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) April 30, 2020

Irrfan Khan was laid to rest at Mumbai's Versova Kabristan at 3 PM as his demise was mourned world over on April 29. His family urged his fans and well-wishers to pray for his peace, urging everyone to be 'strong in his loss', in the way people were strong with his fight. Bollywood veteran and screen icon Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday, April 30 after battling leukaemia for two years. He was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai a night before his passing. Rishi Kapoor was cremated in the presence of his immediate family and close friends on Thursday evening and his ashes were immersed in the Banganga river in Mumbai on May 3, 2020.

