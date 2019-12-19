Ariel Winter Goes Make-up Free While Celebrating Holidays; Take A Look Here

Ariel Winter is currently seen in the hit TV show which running in its eleventh season Modern Family. She was spotted outside of a yoga class in California. Here is how she got people talking about her new look.

Ariel Winter's make-up free look

Ariel Winter Goes Makeup-Free & Looks Gorgeous After Hot Yoga Class Amid New Romance https://t.co/m9EVG2jgNC pic.twitter.com/okOpmhytWE — odunsco2014 (@odunsco2014) December 19, 2019

The 21-year-old actor was seen coming out of her yoga class. She was spotted by a fan outside the yoga class in Studio City, CA on December 18, 2019. She was seen enjoying her holiday in a non-makeup look. Ariel Winter was seen in a long baby pink sweatshirt with Santa written over it. This shows how excited she is about the holiday. She was also wearing black leggings and white patterned sneakers. Ariel Winter was captured while she was walking toward her car and looked at the camera as she was passing by.

Ariel Winter was last spotted at a Sherman Oaks in California where she was seen wearing a T-shirt, jeans, and knee-high boots on December 13, 2019. She was seen running some errands. While she was captured, she was seen holding a lot of papers in one hand and her purse in the other as she walked down a street.

Ariel Winter is very private about her life but the things seem to change as she is seen spending a lot of time with her old friend Luke Benward. There are rumours that suggest that they both are seeing each other. After her breakup with Levi Meaden, Ariel and Luke were seen packing on PDA and are seem to be very interested in each other. But a close associate of Ariel reportedly denied this and expressed that they have been friends for 14 years and that Luke is just a good friend of Ariel.

