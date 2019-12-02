Panipat New Song: Arjun And Kriti Tie The Knot In 'Sapna Hai Sach Hai'

Panipat, featuring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles, is all set to release on December 6, 2019. Fans of the actors and historical drams are eagerly waiting for the much-anticipated movie. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, it is a story about love and betrayal. The plot of the movie revolves around the epic third battle of Panipat, where the Maratha forces were defeated by the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali, played by Dutt in the movie. Recently, the makers of the movie released a new song from the flick. Read more to know about the song:

READ | WATCH: 'Panipat' Stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Arrive In Chariot For Song Launch

A new song from Panipat released

The latest songs from Panipat is out. Titled Sapna Hai Sach Hai, the song was released on December 1, 2019. Within two days of its release, the song has garnered over 24,696 views and over 3.3 thousand likes on YouTube. The song, written by Javed Akhtar, has been voiced by the pop-sensation of Bollywood, Shreya Ghoshal, and Abhay Jodhapukar. Here is the link of the video:

READ | Arjun Kapoor: The 'Panipat' Star Wants To Earn Credibility As An Actor

The song opens with the traditional Marathi wedding ceremony of the time, and all the characters of the movie, on the side of the protagonist, are seen sporting royal attires. The ceremony progresses as the bride gets to see the groom, and finds it hard to control her tears as she is overwhelmed by emotions. The lyrics of the song gives us a glimpse of what is going on in the actor’s head. The lines ‘Sapna hai ya sach hai’ denotes that the bride is so overwhelmed by her wedding to the Peshwa that she is not able to tell if it is a dream or reality. The song has incorporated some traditional hymns to provide the feel of a wedding. No wonder the fans are loving this song.

READ | Panipat Actor Arjun Kapoor Says The Film Will Show Important 100 Years Of Indian History

READ | 'Panipat', 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Dabbang 3' And Other Films Releasing In December







Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.