Arjun Kapoor Calls Willian Borges An 'absolute Legend' As He Leaves Club Chelsea

Arjun Kapoor's followers already know that he is a huge fan of football. The actor has spoken about his love for the sport numerous times on his social media page. Moreover, Arjun Kapoor has even met and interviewed prominent footballers who are loved by millions of fans. Recently, Brazilian footballer Willian Borges da Silva revealed that he was departing from his longtime Premier League club, Chelsea. Arjun Kapoor just took to Instagram to react to this huge announcement.

Arjun Kapoor reacts to Willian Borges' exit from Chelsea

Above is Arjun Kapoor's reaction to Willian Borges da Silva's exit from Chelsea. Taking to his Instagram story, actor Arjun Kapoor called Willian an "absolute legend". The actor also thanked the Brazilian footballer for all the work he had done for Club Chelsea.

Just a day ago, on August 9, Willian Borges da Silva took to social media to share an 'open letter' with fans of Chelsea. In his open letter, Willian revealed that he was leaving the Premier League club Chelsea and would not be renewing his contract. The footballer also thanked Chelsea fans for supporting him and for helping him rise to prominence. Below is the note that Willian Borges da Silva shared on his Twitter page.

A OPEN LETTER TO THE FANS OF @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/ZUUEfwnx5d — Willian (@willianborges88) August 9, 2020

In his letter, Willian talked about his seven wonderful years with the club. The footballer mentioned how he was offered a contract by Chelsea all the way back in 2013. He then wrote about all the good and bad times he faced while being a part of the renowned football club.

Further, Willian Borges also talked about all the things he had learnt while being a part of the club. The footballer claimed that he was constantly learning new things about himself every moment he was a part of Chelsea. He also mentioned that he had grown as a player and as a person thanks to his work with the club.

Borges also thanked all the Chelsea fans for their love. He even appreciated their criticism, which helped him improve as a player. Finally, the footballer claimed that it was time to move on. He stated that he would miss his teammates, his fans, and the staff at the club who treated him like a son.

[Promo from Arjun Kapoor and Willian Borges Instagram]

