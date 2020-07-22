Arjun Kapoor As A 'wanderer' In Latest Video Gives Travel Goals; Watch

Actor Arjun Kapoor has been quite active on his social media throughout the quarantine. From collaborating with YouTubers to sharing regular updates from his life, he is doing his best to keep his fans entertained. He took to his social media to share a video of him wandering around and it will give you #TravelGoals. Take a look at his video:

For the video, Arjun Kapoor has combined a series of pictures clicked on the same street at different locations and has clubbed them together. Adding the song Chala Jata Hoon Kisiki Dhun Me in the background, the actor is seen posing at different spots while cycling down the street. He wrote in the caption, "Wanderer ðŸš´‍â™‚ï¸". [sic] Fans were quick to react to the post and jumped to the comments section to drop down heart and fire emojis.

Arjun Kapoor earlier shared a snippet from one of his interview sessions. He revealed in the caption that he answered multiple questions in the interaction and used the hashtag #OutOfBlue. He wrote, "The questions keep getting better and better!ðŸ’¯

Find out who’s my favourite person to play FIFA with and why Bhaichung Bhutia has been an important person in igniting my interest for Indian âš½". [sic]

Arjun Kapoor's upcoming projects

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Panipat alongside Kriti Sanon. He essayed the character of Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the film. It was a historic drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and was based on the third battle of Panipat which was fought between the Marathas and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmed Shah Abdali.

As for his upcoming projects, the actor is set to star alongside Parineeti Chopra in Dibakar Banerjee's directorial venture Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film revolves around two characters who represent two different types of India as they come from different backgrounds and are united by their mistrust and hatred for each other. Kapoor has also been roped in for a yet-untitled Kashvi Nair film and will also be seen in Honey Pie.

