Wajid Khan No More: Arjun Kapoor Pays Tribute, Calls Him 'warmest & Most Decent Soul'

The daybreak of June 1 brought along with it news of Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame passing away. He breathed his last in Chembur hospital. Actor Arjun Kapoor shared his condolences in a recent post on his Instagram.

Arjun Kapoor's tribute to Wajid Khan

Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of himself along with Sajid and Wajid. He called Wajid one of the warmest and most decent of souls. Here is what he said:

I still can’t believe it... feels like yesterday we were doing sittings for Tevar. One of the warmest & most decent souls I had the pleasure of knowing. Always a smile on his face & a song in his heart... Thank You Wajid bhai for the music & the memories. Rest in peace dear friend

Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh pay their respects

Varun Dhawan paid his respects to Wajid Khan through a post on his Instagram. The actor thanked Wajid Khan for the music that he has given throughout his career. He also shared that he is shocked and sad to hear about his passing. Calling him a genuine soul, Dhawan shared that he was extremely close to his family. He also added that Wajid was close to his father David Dhawan.

Talking about his experience with Wajid, he shared that he is known for the song Palat, which was given to him by Sajid-Wajid. He also called him a good man. Adding to this, Varun wrote:

He was always loving and caring to me and Rohit did 5 albums with my dad #msk, #partner #chasmebadoor , Mth , Judwaa2. He was a good man and loved by one and all. I will miss you Wajid bhai

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share his broken heart after Wajid's demise. Ranveer Singh shared a picture of Wajid on his Instagram story. Generally a man of words, Singh shared his sad feelings about Wajid's demise with just a broken heart emoji:

About Wajid Khan

Wajid Khan is known best as a part of Sajid-Wajid, two brothers who worked as music composers in the Bollywood. Some of his last work was in the movie Dabangg 3. The duo made their debut in the movie Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya in the year 1998. Salman Khan's songs during the lockdown, Bhai Bhai and Pyaar Karona were also composed by Sajid-Wajid. Wajid, who was suffering from kidney and heart ailments, had also tested positive of COVID-19 and was hospitalised in Surana Hospital in Chembur.

Source: Wajid Khan's Instagram

