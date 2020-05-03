Arjun Kapoor’s Most Memorable Dance Numbers Of All Time

Arjun Kapoor made his acting debut with Habib Faisal’s Ishaqzaade alongside Parineeti Chopra. Since then, the actor has been a part of various hit films like Gunday, 2 States, Ki & Ka, Mubarakan, Panipat, etc. He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Arjun Kapoor is also known for his uber-cool dance styles that always make the audience groove to his steps. Take a look at some of his best dance numbers to date.

Arjun Kapoor’s best dance numbers

1. Tune Maari Entriyaan - Gunday (2014)

Gunday’s soundtrack was one of the most successful music albums of the year. The most popular song from the same, Tune Maari Entriyaan featured Arjun Kapoor along with Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra. The song had both Arjun and Ranveer’s characters trying to woo Priyanka Chopra. Sung by Bappi Lahiri, KK, Neeti Mohan and Vishal Dadlani, the song was one of the biggest chartbusters.

2. Iski Uski- 2 States (2014)

2 States was an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s 2009 novel by the same name starring Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. This dance number from the film was set against a wedding background which was attended by Krish aka Arjun Kapoor and Ananya aka Alia Bhatt. The song had both Punjabi and South Indian tunes to it and was sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Akriti Kakkar, and Shahid Mallya.

3. High Heels - Ki & Ka (2016)

Ki & Ka starred Arjun Kapoor along with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The song, High Heels, became one of the top dance numbers as soon as it was released. The song jumped high on the charts because of its quirky appeal. Arjun Kapoor even stepped into a pair of red heels for the song as the movie focused on gender stereotypes in the society.

4. Proper Patola- Namaste England (2018)

Arjun Kapoor starred opposite his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra in this film. The film also had a revamped version of Proper Patola that became an instant hit. The song was sung by Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh who had sung the original version of the song as well. The dance number was one of the biggest dance numbers of the year.

